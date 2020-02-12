advertisement

The state government was asked to grant property tax exemptions to property owners who made their buildings available for short-term housing construction.

And building companies that are aiming for future public tenders should have to prove that they support social housing projects “pro bono”, according to a request by the state parliament.

media_cameraHousing All Australian founders and directors Robert Pradolin.

advertisement

Robert Pradolin, director of All Australians, said his organization is working with the real estate industry to provide pop-up accommodations in empty buildings awaiting redevelopment approval.

“In collaboration with a suitable agency to support residential services, many of these buildings can be converted into short-term accommodation and used as crisis or temporary accommodation for people with living stress,” he said.

Mr. Pradolin, former managing director of Frasers Property, said the government could improve the pop-up concept by helping to identify buildings, cut red tape, and encourage the private sector to help free of charge.

“The state government could offer the private sector an incentive to … suspend payment of property tax to property owners when their building is made available to the HAA and converted into short-term temporary housing and by an appropriate (agency) such as the YMCA or the Salvation Army,” said his submission.

media_cameraThe Salvation Army’s night cafe on Bourke Street usually offers more than 150 nights. Picture: Jason Edwards

The properties would be returned to the owners if they were ready to be developed.

However, Mr. Pradolin emphasized that the emergency accommodations alone are only a short-term response to the real estate crisis – “we have to build more apartments”.

“(Lack of protection) there are unintended consequences for people in the areas of mental and physical health, family violence, policing, justice, and ultimately dependence on social assistance,” he said.

MORE NEWS:

TEXT MESSAGE DEVELOPS GOBBO’S CORRUPTION REQUIREMENTS

OVERDOSE CALLS RISE IN THE HEROIN SUBURBS OF THE CITY

WHAT’S BEHIND THE MELBOURNE TROPICAL WEATHER?

In the meantime, the Melbourne City Council is planning to work with charities and the private sector to set up more than 300 beds for crisis shelters in the CBD.

And the Salvation Army wants to provide dozens of beds in its center on Bourke Street with health and relief services for the homeless.

Parliament’s homelessness inquiry took place in public hearings on Wednesday.

john.masanauskas@news.com.au

@JMasanauskas

advertisement