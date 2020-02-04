advertisement

There’s no easy way to predict which Detroit Pistons will fit for their home game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Not only is the team devastated by the damage, but also its front office is aggressively trying to make markets to begin a rebuilding process.

Pistons star Blake Griffin is likely out of season after undergoing knee surgery. Their senior winger Luke Kennard has lost more than a month of action due to bilateral knee tendon.

Point guard Derrick Rose landed in Monday’s 96-82 loss to Memphis after being diagnosed with an inductive strain. Shooting defender Svi Mykhailiuk and backup striker Markieff Morris missed the game due to hip injuries.

Kennard, Rose, Morris and center Andre Drummond can all be dealt with ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The short-handed Pistons have lost six of their last seven games. After pulling an overtime upset against Denver on Sunday, they had nothing else in the tank against the Grizzlies. They scored 34.7 percent overall and scored just 29 second-half points.

“Ugginess is the best word I can use. It was just the opposite of how we moved the ball (Sunday), ”coach Dwane Casey said. “I said it before the game: We’re a 50-50 team. Fifty percent of the time, we do the right thing, it looks beautiful. Fifty percent of the time, we don’t.

“Once we decide to scatter everything out of our heads, what’s going on around us and just play the right way, we’re going to be a good team.”

Drummond scored 25 points, but the rest of Casey’s abrupt shoot-out was part of most of the game. Toni Snell, Sekou Doumbouya, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson combined for 23 points and shot 16 percent (8 for 50) from the field.

“I thought we were getting open shots, but again, we were 1-for-18, 1-for-19 in runners, shots in the middle,” Casey said. “If you’re shooting (them poorly) trying, you have to get him another dribble there and then get him out, or throw him for a placement and bring him a little bit closer. We were taking those runners off the elbow, with dotted lines. You can’t win that way. “

This is the first of two meetings between the Sun and the Pistons. They will play again in Phoenix on February 28.

Phoenix is ​​also struggling, having lost the last three and six of the eighth. The Sun has averaged 117.5 points in the six losses.

They have exploded in the first two games of their three-game road trip. Milwauki beat them 129-108 on Sunday and Brooklyn smashed them 119-97 on Monday.

“We just lost a little bit of our (Monday) agility,” coach Monty Williams said. “It was a three-point game at halftime, and we didn’t make shots in the third quarter. I think our shot quality was good. Brooklyn packed the paint and dared to shoot the ball and we couldn’t make the shots. When you miss those many shots in a game, it’s going to be tough. “

Shooting defender Devin Booker, who scored 32 points against the Bucks, had a particularly tough night. He scored 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting and made four laps.

“They did a good job of driving me away, taking care to save and light the matches,” Booker told the Arizona Republic. “It’s one of those nights, but we’ll be in Detroit again.”

