MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Christmas day has passed and all gifts have been unwrapped.

But the shopping season is not completely over yet.

“I’m bringing back a sweater for my brother, which I unfortunately have the wrong size and here I am,” says Karen Wolf, Lewisburg.

Karen Wolf, like millions of others, goes to the mall the day after Christmas to return the gifts that she didn’t quite like.

The Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove was filled with other shoppers who did the same.

“I’m exchanging a Penn State hoodie for my son. He reminded me that I had bought the same thing three years in a row. So I told him he could come and choose what he wanted,” said Rose Dunick, Coal Township.

Rose Dunick has shopped a lot of her online this year, but she says that shopping in malls and physical stores makes returning your gifts a lot easier.

“Especially clothing because they can fit. Sometimes you buy it and the sizes don’t always look good,” Dunick said.

And if you return to the mall, you might stay for post-Christmas sales.

“I wanted to show my friend here, who is visiting from NYC, the great buy on boots and so we had a good time in the shoe department,” said Wolf.

Another thing you can do with your unwanted gifts and toys is to donate them to places such as the American Rescue Workers Thrift Store in Milton.

“There are many people coming in here, and if a child might not get that much, they could get that toy and enjoy it,” said Vicky Burns, American Rescue Workers Thrift Store.

Burns says the store doesn’t get that many donations after Christmas, so any item of clothing that doesn’t fit completely, or toys that don’t have the right color, would be more than welcome here.

“It’s slower this week because people are busy with Christmas and they probably wiped out before Christmas to have room for their new stuff and things,” Burns said.

In the same way, shopping continues this week, and giving too!

