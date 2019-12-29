advertisement

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – Reading in the new year also means ringing out cash registers at supermarkets throughout the area.

Newswatch 16 stopped at a few stores in Lackawanna County.

We found shoppers looking for the perfect seafood for their holiday dinner.

advertisement

Employees of both Schiffs and Gerrity say that they are busy and only expect it to become more hectic as the new year approaches.

“Today we are starting to get started and then Monday and certainly Tuesday will be closed,” said Darren Weber, Scranton.

“New Year’s Eve gets pretty busy here. Everyone usually tries crab, fish, lobster, everything they are going to cook for New Year’s Eve,” said James Vieira, Scranton.

Both Schiffs and Gerrity’s are open Monday and Tuesday for any last-minute purchases in Lackawanna County.

advertisement