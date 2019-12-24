advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – As the clock approaches and Christmas approaches, dozens of shoppers stop at Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton to stock up on their essential Christmas Eve supplies.

Customers who told Newswatch 16 were there for a variety of things, including Boston haddock, crab bisque, fried haddock, crab, snow crab, Dungeness crab, and lobster tails.

The tradition of eating seafood on Christmas Eve stems from the Catholic faith. Catholics refrain from eating meat on Christmas Eve and opt for a seafood meal instead. For many, it’s how they remember past vacations.

“My family, my mother and father have died, and we have been doing this since we were little children,” said Mark Kleha van Troop. “It’s a tradition in my family to always have fish on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

That is not only tradition with customers, but also with the Cooper family and it is also one of their busiest days of the year.

“This is the best year we’ve had since our opening in 1948. Business is going well!”, Said Jack Cooper.

The seafood market at Cooper is a family affair and brings the whole family out to help customers prepare for their Christmas meal.

“We love it, you see, this is all my family, so we have all my brothers, my sisters, my nieces, my cousins, we have a huge family, and we all come together, many of them come from outside the city, so it’s actually a great time for us, we look forward to it, “Cooper explained.

If you didn’t come to Cooper’s seafood this week, you’ll have another chance next week. The market will be open on December 30 and December 31 prior to the new year.

