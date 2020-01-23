advertisement

SEATTLE, W.A. – Authorities are looking for a shooter after one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle, police and fire department officials said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, tweet police.

Harold Scoggins, head of the Seattle fire brigade, said that one person was dead and that at least five wounded were taken to the Harborview Medical Center.

advertisement

“I’m sick of those affected by tonight’s violence in Seattle,” Washington Government Jay Inslee said on Twitter.

A 9-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, said David Cuerpo, a fire department spokesperson.

The child was in serious condition, while the woman was in critical condition on Wednesday. The woman was operated on Wednesday evening according to the Harborview Medical Center. Three other men who were injured were in a stable state, Cuerpo said.

The person who died in the shooting was not identified.

The suspect seems to have been a “lonely gunman”, Carmen Seattle Seattle police told reporters.

Christina Cuthbertson, who lives in a nearby building, told CNN that she heard gunshots and people running away.

“Then minutes later you see tons of police cars coming,” Cuthbertson said. “We are told not to leave the building now.”

Wednesday’s shooting comes a day after a 55-year-old man died in a shooting near the same intersection, CNN branch KCPQ reported.

Chief Best told reporters that there is currently no information linking the two shootings.

47,606209

-122.332071

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement