Las Vegas police said two people were injured in a Tuesday night shootout at the Fashion Show Mall.

Parents of several employees told FOX5 that their children were informed about an incident via SMS and should stay on the spot. The entrances to the shopping center were closed around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, two people were injured in the shooting.

The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that took place at the Fashion Show Mall, and two people are reported injured. Officers are on site and clear the area. Preliminary information suggests that the suspects fled after the gunfire before the police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

– LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020

Spokesman Jeff Stuart said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Officers are on site and clear the area. An unknown number of suspects fled the area before the police arrived.

Originally published as People Injured in Las Vegas Mall Shooting

