WHITE ARRANGEMENT, Tx. – Three people were shot Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, said spokesman Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth fire department.

Police were called shortly before 10 am about people with gunshot wounds in the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people on the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. It is believed that the shooter is one of three wounded, he added.

Video from the scene of CNN partner KTVT shows various agencies present – including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS. Several people can be seen outside the church, which is deposed by a yellow police band.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“When reports come in, pray for all the victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officers on the ground. My office helps in any way you want, “he said.

This is a story in development.

