Just like the decade itself, the fashion of the 1960s was revolutionary.

Fashion shifted with cultural norms. The post-war period created an era of high hem lines and psychedelic patterns. In addition to European designers such as Pierre Cardin, Mary Quant and André Courrèges, who influenced fashion, counter-cultural movements began to set trends. (Think of the UK’s mods and rockers.) When the Kennedys entered the White House, the United States also started to become fashionable.

As in every new decade, shoes began to change. In the following, FN summarizes the shoe styles of the 1960s.

Pumps and kitten heels

Jacqueline Kennedy arrives in New York City, 1960s.

CREDIT: Everett / Shutterstock

While the pumps were made before the 1960s, the shoe was still a popular choice for women’s shoes. The pumps were often color-coordinated to match a woman’s dress or a skirt suit. Jacqueline Kennedy was a style icon that perfectly combined the shoe with her outfits. Above she is shown in a suit with a houndstooth skirt and a matching croc pocket with pumps.

connected

Mary Jane

Jane Birken, 1967.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mary Janes reappeared as an integral part in the 1960s. Originally named after the comic Buster Brown, Mary Jane shoes were also popular in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. Above, actress Jane Birkin shows a look inspired by the mod subculture of London and the UK. She is wearing a floral mini dress with a collar and a cherry red Mary Janes.

Gogo Boots

Nancy Sinatra.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Before the 1960s, boots were considered functional rather than fashionable. In the 1960s, designers started to incorporate the shoe into their designs. In 1964, French designer André Courrèges introduced his “Moon Girl” collection to the world, which included white, flat-soled go-go boots. Nancy Sintatra is also the figurehead of go-go boots. The singer “These Boots Are Made For Walking” used this style when she went on tour in 1967 to promote the hit.

