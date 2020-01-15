advertisement

The United States and China have signed a “phase one” agreement.

President Donald Trump and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu signed a deal today at the White House that not only addresses the protection of intellectual property and the increased purchase of US goods by China, but also the almost two-year tensions between the two largest economies relieves the world.

However, the US head of state announced that tariffs that have already been introduced for hundreds of billions of US dollars of Chinese products will remain in place until a so-called “phase 2” agreement is reached. (No schedule was communicated.) Although leaders in the footwear and apparel industry viewed trade development positively, they continued to urge the administration to reset all existing tariffs on consumer goods.

“Every time you move in a direction where you cut taxes – even if the taxes were initially exorbitant – it’s a good direction,” said Matt Priest, president and CEO of America’s Footwear Distributors and Retailers. “This agreement creates a bit of freedom for the industry and a little more security, but we still believe that applying duties below 301 was not the right policy.”

The United States’ Ombudsman’s Office declared such tariffs after a Section 301 investigation, which found that China’s technology transfer and intellectual property practices are “unreasonable and discriminatory”. American negotiators had aggressively sought better intellectual property protection in the United States and wider access to China’s financial services sector as part of the “Phase 1” pact.

According to the FDRA, the shoe industry is subject to $ 3 billion in tariffs each year, and shoe tariffs still average over 12% and climb to 67.5% on certain children’s shoes.

“They are driving up costs for consumers, making us less competitive (and taking away money from shoe companies and retailers that could be invested in other capital investments, be it job creation or the development of more innovative products,” said Priest.

The American Apparel and Footwear Association also agreed.

“This is one of the most highly rated industries,” said Steve Lamar, who took over as President and CEO earlier this year after Rick Helfenbein’s departure. “These customs duties for shoes from China, our largest supplier, add to the customs duties already paid. These taxes mean that we cannot use these resources to invest in our supply chains, manufacturing or workers, or to pass those savings on to consumers. “

The partial trade agreement, which was confirmed in mid-December, came into being after more than a year and a half ago the US and Chinese tariffs had hit each other. Trump has also recently made headlines about U.S. trade relations with neighboring Mexico and Canada and the European Union.

“The president has certainly put tariffs on arms, and he may have normalized the use of tariffs where people realize that these tariffs are permanent,” added Lamar. “The bad news here is that tariffs could be part of our trading environment for many more years to come.”

