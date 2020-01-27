advertisement

Industry leaders praise President Donald Trump’s move to curb the sale of counterfeit goods on the Internet and put pressure on e-commerce giants like Amazon.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America and the American Apparel and Footwear Association were optimistic about a report released on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security. The 54-page memo outlined government proposals to combat trade in counterfeit and counterfeit products, which, according to official sources, affect American innovation, damage traditional brick-and-mortar retail, and undermine competition for U.S. manufacturers and workers.

“We welcome the government’s efforts to combat the increase in counterfeit shoes in the United States,” said Matt Priest, President and CEO of FDRA, to FN. “As an industry, we face unprecedented challenges in protecting our intellectual property as bad actors continue to use popular e-commerce websites to target unsuspecting consumers.”

advertisement

connected

Clothing and footwear companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year manufacturing, producing, and delivering goods to Americans. According to a Better Business Bureau report released in May, customs officials ranked shoes among the top three categories of counterfeit goods seized in 2017 (the latest available data). Clothing and accessories as well as watches and jewelry completed the list.

“It’s more than just lost sales and a damaged brand reputation,” said Steve Lamar, President and CEO of AAFA. “Counterfeit products that have been unwittingly bought – whether a winter coat for yourself or a pajama for your newborn – can bring Americans into direct contact with materials that do not comply with federal security regulations, support unsafe working conditions, or enable illegitimate factories to do their best Ignoring practices. It was last time that we attacked this ubiquitous problem directly. “

The rise of online shopping platforms has led to a flood of counterfeit goods in the United States. Despite their own policies against counterfeit and counterfeit products, the e-commerce market leaders Amazon and eBay were unable to monitor all third-party providers or eliminate sales, selling illegal goods and cheap imitations on their websites.

“In the past, many counterfeits were distributed via exchange exchanges and retailers on street corners,” wrote the DHS. “Counterfeits are now traded through large e-commerce supply chains in conjunction with marketing, sales and distribution networks.”

In its report, the organization announced that law enforcement agencies will begin to detect counterfeiting cases and “will use all available law enforcement agencies to impose civil fines and other penalties on them”.

The initiative was led by the White House and Customs and Border Guard, and came only a few weeks after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a landmark “Phase 1” trade agreement, in which Beijing promised to take action against counterfeiters take as they are at risk of new tariffs.

It also happens less than two months after Nike, Wolverine Worldwide, Columbia Sportswear and Deckers Brands joined FDRA and welcomed Congress’s introduction of the 2019 Counterfeit Goods Law. The bipartisan bill would provide US customs and border agencies with more tools to address enforcement gaps that have allowed counterfeiters to ship identically-looking, unbranded products and attach them after customs clearance.

Want more?

Shoe companies join forces to support counterfeiting legislation

Amazon falls back on AAFA’s criticism of the counterfeiting problem

Counterfeiters could potentially use Instagram Checkout, according to a report

advertisement