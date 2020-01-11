advertisement

The actress adopted the girl at the age of 6 months in Ethiopia.

Zahara is one of the oldest daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Today the girl turns 15 and looks just as beautiful as her mother. And the fact is that the young woman has a special taste for fashion and a unique and authentic style.

The genesis of the little girl is very sad. It was in 2005 that Angelina traveled to Ethiopia as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

The young Zahara was Born with malnutrition because her mother was unable to eat well. For several months she tried to help her daughter, but neither she nor the grandmother could.

According to her report, when she was a child, the mother decided to flee to the desert so as not to see her daughter die Zaharas Grandmother made the decision to take her to an orphanage so she could have a better life.

Angelina visited the institution and when she saw the girl She didn’t hesitate to take her with her. A few months ago, the birth mother of the young woman named Mentewab Dawit Lebiso said in an interview that she was “happy to see her daughter so beautiful”, but she only wanted “to communicate with her”.

“I ask Angelina to let me talk to her. I don’t think it’s too much to ask. I don’t want my daughter back, I just want to contact her and call her from time to time, I want to see her face before she dies, ”said the woman.

Today, Zahara seems to be very happy alongside Angelina and her other five brothers.

