advertisement

This is the shocking moment when thieves try to steal from an ATM from a police officer trying to stop them in a dramatic chase.

Darren Wall, 46, and Ricky Danville, 37, were caught trying to raid an ATM machine at a Cineworld parking lot in Kingswood, Hull.

advertisement

The two were jailed in April 2018, but new footage of the incident was released by police to launch a campaign to reduce attacks on rescuers, reports Hull Live.

You can watch the dramatic images above.



In the on-board camera images taken from a Humberside police vehicle, the escape car can be seen frantically fleeing the scene as Danville momentarily tries to grab onto the back of the vehicle.

The police then hit the car and pushed it against the wall of the cinema in an attempt to end the chase.

The car is hit by the police in an attempt to stop it

(Image: HullLive / WS)

Wall, who is behind the wheel of the vehicle, then decides to accelerate towards an officer who takes care of Danville but misses and crushes his accomplice.

The officer can be seen rising after a narrow escape.

Finally, the police car accelerates and catches the leaking engine as it leaves, breaking it hard enough for its wheel to deform.

An officer narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle

(Image: HullLive / WS)

The couple were arrested, and Wall was jailed for five and a half years for burglary, assault causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving.

Danville was jailed for two years for burglary.

The wall has been imprisoned for five and a half years

(Image: HullLive / WS)

Chief Constable Lee Freeman said, “Although we are police officers and expect to run into danger, it is not acceptable that we – or one of our colleagues in other emergency services – experience violence while doing our job, and we must take a stand against it.

“The levels of violence we experience can sometimes be extremely serious, and the personal impact on those assaulted should not be underestimated.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“The police and the staff are all real people with families. Each of the injured is a mother, father, son, daughter or grandparent. They are victims of crime like everyone else, and their physical and mental well-being is affected by such experiences.

“I have to protect my officers and staff, and all available support will be given to anyone assaulted at work.”

The images were released by Humberside police as part of their “ Don’t Cross the Line ” campaign with the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

It aims to reduce the number of attacks on emergency workers.

The 2018 Emergency Workers Assault Act currently provides a 12-month prison sentence for those who assault emergency workers.

.

advertisement