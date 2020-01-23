advertisement

One woman revealed how embarrassed she was to ask for help after the condition of her apartment got out of hand.

The tenant’s Skegness house has become full of junk and it has become so bad that it has become a fire hazard.

The living room sofa, floor and tables were all littered with paperwork and shopping bags and there was almost no room to sit, reports LincolnshireLive.

The woman couldn’t even sleep in her bed because of this – and the floor was full of clothes and bags.

His living room before and after

Books, newspapers, magazines, and cardboard boxes spilled over the bathtub and on the bathroom floor, and cooking in the crowded kitchen was nearly impossible.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the situation “had become horrible” but that she was too afraid to ask for help.

His room before and after

She said, “It had become horrible. Everything has intensified since around 2009, when my partner died and, like everything else, you don’t see it coming.

“I would regularly take care of mom and dad and I would come back tired and I thought:” I will do it tomorrow “and over time – and I am mortified to say it – the apartment was getting more and more out of control.

“I have always loved this apartment, but I was ashamed of my heart. I arrived at the stage where I was so ashamed, I dare not tell my parents and mom was livid when she finally discovered it. “

She added, “After Dad died, everything went out of control when I went to help Mom more regularly. The number of times I came home and I could have cried was huge.”

The bathroom before and after

Longhurst Group, the lady’s owner, discovered what was happening after a contractor was unable to access the attic and a report was presented to the housing team.

The lady added, “I couldn’t see an exit. I did not know what to do.

“The embarrassment prevented me from asking for help. I thought about asking Longhurst Group but I was afraid to do it. I tried to ignore it.

“When I looked at it and thought if there was a fire, I knew I would be stuck. I was wondering, “What did I do?”

“It was at this point that the Longhurst Group intervened and helped me massively.”

The apartment has now been cleaned after a housing agent intervened alongside local charities, and the woman’s health and well-being has improved.

The woman added, “I can now happily walk through the door and know that I am not at risk of fire.

“I can now go to mom’s with a happier heart and when I come back I can eat what I want, watch what I want and I am extremely grateful.”

Housing manager Mark Lancaster said, “We all want to help people keep their lease and improve their lives.

“Now, this lady can go to her bedroom and sleep in her bed, which has had a positive impact on her health, and she can also go into her bathroom now too.”

“There are no limits for her and her well-being has improved as a result.

“We have worked closely with local charities in this case and we are pleased to see the positive impact it has had on it.”

