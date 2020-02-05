advertisement

Parents and the Loughborough sports community are in shock after a city sports coach made a guilty plea on three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child.

Coach James Smith, 28, of Tiverton Road, Loughborough, has been involved with various sports teams and local initiatives, under the banner of the Nova Sports Foundation.

He has also coached in other organizations.

Smith appeared in Leicester County Court on Monday, January 27, and court records indicate that he “indicated” a guilty plea on all three counts.

One of the charges was to have in his possession an indecent photograph of a child.

The other two charges related to his possession of an indecent image of a child.

Court records indicate that he is in detention and was returned to the Leicester Crown Court for conviction on February 24.

There are no further details regarding the matter at this time.

Loughborough Echo asked the Crown Prosecution Service if the charges relate to his role as coach, but the service said it was unable to provide this information at this time.

