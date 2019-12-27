advertisement

The controversial American radio host Don Imus died on Friday, according to his family. He was 79 years old.

According to a family, Imus died at Baylor Scott and the White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, where he had been hospitalized since Christmas Eve.

“Deirdre, his 25-year-old wife, and his son Wyatt, 21, were by his side, and his son Lt Zachary Don Cates is returning from overseas military service,” the family said in a statement.

His show “Imus in the Morning” was broadcast from June 1, 1968 to March 29, 2018. From 2007 to 2018 Imus worked for the WABC radio.

Imus got into trouble in 2007 after making derogatory comments to the Rutgers University women’s basketball team that he spoke of “tough girls” when it came to the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

The “shock jock” was also known for its charity work, which included helping sick and dying children at its ranch.

The Imus family announced that they would hold a small private service for “The I-Man” in the coming days.

