High-ranking Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik said on Wednesday that his previous announcement that he would end international cricket after this year’s T20 World Cup was not set in stone and that he could go on if his body allowed it.

The veteran, who turns 38 on February 1, spoke to reporters in Lahore. He retired from Test Cricket in 2015 after scoring a double hundredth in a home series against England in the United Arab Emirates. After the World Cup, he said goodbye to the ODIs, but is still active in the T20 format.

“Yes, I said that I would withdraw from ODI cricket after the World Championship (2019), and I did, and I also said that I might retire completely after the T20 World Championship. But at the moment I think it is about short-term goals, when the time comes I will think about it, ”he said.

“As a senior player, I have a responsibility and a goal. Fortunately, my body supports me in my career and I will keep playing until I feel good about it. I am not someone who will just hang around because of that, ”he assured.

Malik admitted that he was upset after being criticized for a poor World Cup and ignored for the T20 national team.

“I am a human being and I can also fail and yes, I can also have negative thoughts and get angry at what happened. My performances at the World Cup were not good, but I always did well in T20 format, ”said Malik.

Malik and his older teammate Mohammad Hafeez won surprising recalls to the Pakistani T20 selection for the home series against Bangladesh after being constantly ignored after the World Cup.

Malik said he was no longer disappointed or upset.

“I am not insecure and I am sure that as long as I am fit I can achieve anything. My goal has always been to be good enough to play for my country. I wanted to make a comeback, so after the Caribbean Premier League I reached Faisalabad and played in the National T20 event. “

“Whatever happened, I forgot it and moved on. A new team leader has joined and I think they gave other players the right chances and tried to build a balanced outfit, ”he said.

Malik, who has played in 111 T20 caps, also made it clear that he was not disappointed that he had not received a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We have a lot of young people who get through. They saw it that way and this time also reduced the number of players who received central contracts, ”he emphasized.

Malik also insisted that he didn’t think about the World T20 in Australia and only focused on the Bangladesh series.

“I don’t think about the World Cup. I will try my best at every opportunity. I have no long-term goals because the World Cup is still far away.

“I just want to show the youngsters in the changing room and support them in taking care of them. I and Hafeez want to share our experience with them, ”he said.

