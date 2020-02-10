advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar and Viv Richards led the praise for “Teen Sensation” Naseem Shah after Pakistan’s 16-year-old Paceman was the youngest bowler to win a test hat trick.

The pre-mature teenager did the trick on the third day of the first test against Bangladesh, putting Pakistan in a strong position to take a crushing victory.

Naseem reduced Bangladesh from 124: 2 to 124: 5 when he removed consecutive deliveries from Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah.

The breathtaking outbreak came six days before Naseem’s 17th birthday and less than two months since he was the youngest fast bowler to test-pull a five-door move.

Given the hat trick in Rawalpindi, it was only fitting that one of the city’s favorite sons approved.

Shoaib became known as the “Rawalpindi Express” during his career as Pakistan’s most important quick builder.

And although his message was short, it showed how impressed he was with the boy.

Shoaib wrote on Twitter: “Wow. Hat trick of the teen sensation. #NaseemShah”

The great West Indian Richards said that Naseem’s performance was “the best quality” and the Quetta Gladiators had once again shown a hand in the Pakistani Super League for uncovering “flawless talent”. Richards works for the team as a mentor.

Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif said: “We congratulate Naseem Shah for his remarkable performance in such a short space of time. No other format can match a friendly.”

Mushtaq Ahmed, Pakistan’s former star leg spinner, wrote on Twitter: “You were born to shine son. Keep your feet on the floor and your eyes on the sky.”

