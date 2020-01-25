advertisement

Sundance: Josephine Decker follows “Madeline’s Madeline” with an exciting film about Shirley Jackson’s poisoned writing process.

When the news spread that “Madeline’s Madeline” filmmaker Josephine Decker was going to make a starry film about author Shirley Jackson, it was hard not to be disappointed (or at least surprised) that one of the wildest, most resilient, and wildest lively singular Contemporary American cinema artists pursued their first masterpiece with something that could be classified as one biopic, Shudder. As one of Decker’s still passionate followers, she hoped that instead of squeezing her immense talents into the architecture of someone else’s imagination, her next project would take her deeper, and the fear was that the financial requirements of a A piece from this era would limit their unique generative creative process. “Madeline’s Madeline” is a film that is inseparable from its genesis – would a more traditional production docked to a linear screenplay that Decker didn’t write give her the freedom that her feverish genius demands?

The answer is a wildly enthusiastic “kind!” First of all, “Shirley” is no longer a biopic as “Bright Star”, “An Angel at My Table” or “Shakespeare in Love”, modeled on Susan Scarf’s eponymous Merrell novel, Decker’s signature sawtooth-like and delirious new film , takes place in the same latent space between fact and fantasy – a story and its narrative – in which she settled all of her earlier works. There are long passages and dark pockets of the film where you can feel Decker fighting the rigid structure of Sarah Gubbins’ script, but also others where the film’s relatively clear nature only makes it much easier to understand how Decker is bending the walls according to her will. As Jackson wrote in “The Haunting of Hill House”: “No living organism can exist healthy for a long time under the conditions of absolute reality.”

Specifically, the best elements of “Shirley” – his poisoned eros, his superficial concentration secrets, his unwavering determination to distill the “excitingly terrifying” self-awakening process of a young woman – conspire to mislead the idea that Decker is not doing would not be able to explore their truth in someone else’s fiction. This is a film about the beating heart of friendship; about the seductive nature of exploitation; about the aesthetics of female visibility and the way lost girls in a men’s world where normality is their own kind of insanity easily lose their minds. Until “Shirley” comes to his tortured smile of an end, it seems less a departure from “Madeline’s Madeline” than a spiritual prequel or maybe a buttoned-down aunt.

The story sometimes takes place after “The Lottery” is the most controversial story ever published in The New Yorker (it first ran in 1948 and gave Jackson a 59-year lead on “Cat Person”). A girl named Rose (Odessa Young) reads the shockingly dark fable on a train as she cuts a path north through the foliage of New England. she holds the magazine to her chest like a secret. It turns her on: Rose grabs her husband (Logan Lerman) by the hand and blooms eagerly for him in the next bathroom. This would probably be a great time for Fred to get curious about the woman he married, or at least consider that she might have an inner life, but more pressing issues have fallen into his lap. Lerman is too honest and a well-shaded actor to play Fred as a villain, but his practically unsuspecting portrayal is reminiscent of Jackson’s novel “Hangsaman”: “There was a gap between the poetry she wrote and the poetry it contained for Natalie, something unsolvable. “Rose is completely seamless for Fred.

But Fred hasn’t read “Hangsaman”, among other things because this book has not yet been written. Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) is struggling with the idea when her husband Stanley (a bearded and barbaric Michael Stuhlbarg) invites the young couple to stay in their Vermont house near the university, where Fred is supposed to work as his teaching assistant. It’s supposed to be a temporary arrangement, but there is enough dark energy in this house to wonder how visitors could survive a single night. Rose’s first encounter with Shirley is frightening, as Moss, who comfortably lives in all sorts of funky makeup she wears like a layer of cobweb, embodies the author as an irritated grandmother who has been penned up long enough to haunt her own house. Shirley hadn’t been out in over two months. Stanley insists that she is not doing well enough. He depends on her genius, but treats it like a disturbance. Everything so as not to feel threatened. Wait until he reads “We always lived in the castle.”

Most of the film takes place in the musty bedrooms of this house or at the dining table or along the thick mahogany staircase that seems to be built, hoping that someday someone might fall on it. However, Sturla Brandth Gróvlen’s soft and tangled handheld cinema recordings help to make it clear that the entire story takes place in the minds of the people who live there, as the camera – as is usual with Decker – blurs the background until each shot is cut with a subjective edge and a sense of the old threat gathers around the most common things. A group of girls playing on a tree suddenly reveal their hidden violence in a way that mocks us that we don’t see them earlier. A missing plane is placed on a telephone pole like a treasure map of an invisible world. The more Shirley and Rose fall in love, the more the film resembles Jackson’s writing.

The plot develops spotty and sometimes it seems as if Decker is not sure how clear the connection between Shirley and Rose and the gesture idea for “Hangsaman” is (the claustrophobia of the film reflects its characters, but its ambivalence can be felt ) forced), but this is not a story that should be followed by action, but rather by the transfer between two people. “There is nothing fascinating about this girl than that she left,” someone says about the missing Paula Jean Welden, but Shirley – as a woman who has almost disappeared from her own life – knows in her soul that this is not is true even if it is already beyond the point of salvation. Your fate is sealed, and Decker can’t change that.

However, Rose has the power of fiction behind her. Your future is as conceivable as a book that is still to be read, and Shirley takes it upon himself to write it. Her relationship is that between an author and her audience, and Young’s open appearance reflects Moss’ curious hostility that makes both women more visible to themselves and themselves. This strange process is not always a smooth one as it stops and starts in abundance and “Shirley” is often suffocated by Stanley’s poisonous energy to a point where even the sweetest moments can be off-putting, but why shouldn’t they be ? This is not a simple portrait of empowerment (as the uncertain last attitudes show), but a porous story of two women who destroy each other until they are nothing more than the purest parts of themselves. They crumble until they are small enough to slide back and forth between literature and real life. small enough to fear nothing but yourself; small enough to fit through the cracks that Decker finds in the foundation of this house. Only then can they start building something new.

Note: B +

“Shirley” was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 as part of the US Dramatic Competition. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

