Modular, recycled container houses can generally be seen as a practical and sustainable, but also temporary and often unattractive, housing solution – perhaps best suited to accommodate short-time workers or to convert the homeless into long-term housing.

However, this myth is gradually being annihilated, as such houses can be both beautiful and extremely durable, according to the modular company Honomobo.

The co-founder of the company, Daniel Engelman, told Glacier Media in an interview: “It’s a new kind of home. So there is sometimes a psychological attitude that it’s a shipping container. So it’s intended to be shipped . It’s a temporary thing. ” But our customers no longer come to us with this attitude – we have left it behind. These homes are incredibly durable – they can last for hundreds of years, unlike the less sustainable, 100-year lifespan of a typical timber frame house. “

Container houses are a living opportunity that is as real as any house or condominium, says Engelman. Banks are ready to offer mortgages and CMHC supports them as certified modular houses with steel frames. And although this hasn’t happened yet, Engelman says that it will also be possible to resell the houses and the land on which they are sitting on the MLS in the usual way.

Honomobo is only five years old, and interest in the company grew about four years ago when its innovation and flexible selection of home models made the headlines in the local media and the story was picked up by some leading architectural magazines. “Public interest has not really waned since then,” said Engelman.

Models range from the M-1 one-bedroom / module unit at a price of $ 157,772 (excluding land, consulting, and construction costs) to the six-module / four-bedroom unit with an area of ​​1,920 square feet of HO6 model, which has a base price of $ 499,362. The M1 will be on the B.C. Home and Garden Show, along with a smaller studio unit, which Engelman calls guest or office space.

There are a number of container ship suppliers across North America, but Engelman said what sets Honomobo apart is design. With a choice of an entire glass wall and two walls in the larger units, the houses look more like contemporary architecture than recycled shipping containers. And yet, said Engelman, the design of the house has its roots, with a “minimalism and authenticity” that he said is appropriate for the shipping container envelope.

The glass wall also allows living indoors and outdoors, and these huge windows can be turned into sliding doors – “which makes the houses live larger than they actually are,” said Engelman.

Modular houses are not only durable, they are also extremely sustainable. These houses are extremely energy efficient and 100 percent powered. They can therefore be carbon neutral if the owner supplies them with solar energy or connects them to a green water supply.

Although Honomobo is based in Edmonton, most customers are in B.C. and the western United States. Engelman said there are two types of customers. The first are the ones that select smaller one and two module units as lane houses (referred to as “accessory housing units” or ADUs in the United States) in urban environments. The second group are those who own land, often located in a more remote area or on an island, and who want an easy-to-build home for this location, either as a permanent residence or as a holiday home.

Of the first kind, Engelman said that most of his customers are in California, in expensive cities like San Francisco, or in areas near Metro Vancouver. He said: “The smaller modules are often used by families of several generations, in which either the children or the parents move into the ADU and the other part of the family moves into the main house. It really helps affordability and helps people stay in their neighborhood, which in turn keeps the neighborhood alive. “

Engelman added that he was disappointed. Honomobo has not yet managed to do this in the city of Vancouver, which has the same affordability problems as cities like San Francisco. “The regulatory environment in Vancouver is really difficult, so it has not been possible for us to do something that is sad,” he said. “Instead, we built alleyways in places like Whistler, Squamish and Port Coquitlam.”

Also at the B.C. The Home and Garden Show is Honomobos Honomobar, a bar that consists of part of a shipping container. Engelman says that this “fun side project” was a success in areas where it was placed as a pop-up bar in public places and in restaurant patios, and prompted customers to order it for their own backyards or small businesses.

The B.C. The home and garden fair will take place from February 19 to 23 in B.C. Place the stadium. Visit bchomeandgardenshow.com for more information.

