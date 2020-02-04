advertisement

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised on Monday that the outbreak of a new virus that killed more than 360 people in neighboring China this summer will have no impact on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Abe said he will work with international representatives, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that preparations for the games are not disrupted.

“By coordinating our efforts with WHO and other related organizations, we will take appropriate steps to ensure that preparations for the organization of the events continue,” Abe said at a parliamentary session.

Japan’s sports and Olympic officials will hold a meeting later this week to discuss the outbreak and Tokyo’s efforts to prevent it from spreading further, said Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto.

Japanese officials are trying to fight the virus, warning citizens of unnecessary trips to China, and denying entry to foreigners who have recently visited Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported in Japan to date.

The government chartered three flights to retrieve 565 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the central Chinese city most affected by the virus.

The Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, has separately committed to take strict measures against infectious diseases.

The health crisis has led to the cancellation of Olympic qualification events in China, including boxing and badminton.

