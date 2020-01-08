advertisement

Rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in his first NHL game to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Colorado forward on Tuesday.

Called off after an exceptional season in the AHL, the 24-year-old Shesterkin looked strong as he faced 32 kicks from the high-scoring avalanche, which came in second on the NHL in goals on Tuesday.

The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak (0-3-0) while the Avalanche lost their second game in the greater New York area in as many nights. Colorado dropped its 1-0 shutout score to the New York Islanders on Monday.

advertisement

Artemi Panarin collected two assists and a goal. Jesper Fast had three assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, while Tony DeAngelo collected two assists.

J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists.

Things looked shaky for Shesterski early on, as Compher and Nathan MacKinnon’s goals gave the Advance a quick 2-0 lead within seven minutes of the game’s opening.

Despite the early deficit, the Rangers relied on two of their hottest scorers to equal the score before the end of the period. Chris Kreider’s power play goal at the 8:57 mark gave him 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 14 games.

At 15:23 of the first period, a nice passing game between DeAngelo and Zibanejad resulted in Zibanejad’s 17th goal of the season. Ten of Zibanejad’s goals have come in his last 14 games.

New York took the lead 8:05 into the second period at a thriving point shot by defender Brady Skjei.

It was now Colorado’s turn to tie the score as Compher buried a cross from Burakovsky 11:32 into the frame.

Strome scored his fifth goal in his last six games to put the Rangers ahead for good in 13:39 of the second period.

Avalanche keeper Philipp Grubauer saved 24 of 28 shots.

A first-period check by Ryan Lindgren at Joonas Donskoi resulted in three players leaving the game. Donskoi did not return due to an undisclosed injury, while a subsequent fight between Lindgren (upper body injury) and Nazem Kadri (game misconduct penalty) fired both players.

– Starting the media level

advertisement