An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of an Angus yacht thief after he failed to appear in court to explain why he did not perform the unpaid work imposed for the offense.

Shamanic sailor Richard Gould was scheduled to appear yesterday at Forfar Sheriff Court for a hearing on an alleged violation of a community reimbursement order he received last August after the unusual theft.

War veteran Gould was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty halfway through a trial for stealing the 27-foot osprey from Arbroath harbor in September 2018.

Gould and his partner managed to board the yacht on alternative trips that brought them to Angus after two years of living in the skies.

The couple would follow a shamanic existence, an ancient spiritual practice of transcendental energy.

They did odd jobs on the stolen boat because they wanted to “show him a little love”, before leaving the port and heading for Montrose.

The theft was discovered when the owner of Osprey’s Fife connected to a webcam next to the harbor and noticed that his craft was missing from his pontoon at the marina, triggering a multi-agency recovery operation.

Police and the coast guard were involved in a chase along the Angus coast. This ended with specialized officers from the diving unit aboard the ship near Lunan Bay.

Gould, 42, of Newton Avenue, Arbroath, was the subject of a previous arrest warrant after failing to respond to the CPO’s alleged violation.

He appeared before the court at the last summons.

