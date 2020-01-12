advertisement

A sheriff warned yesterday that Scottish courts could be “overwhelmed with schoolchildren” when he laid a charge of emotional abuse against a 15-year-old boy.

The boy – who was the youngest person to be prosecuted under new legislation to target emotional intimidation in relationships – was brought before the Sheriff’s Court in Perth.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said, “I have to take into account that it involves a 15 year old accused and a 14 year old complainant. There were elements of behavior that I would not be willing to criminalize.

“I need to be aware of their age and that they will have emotional reactions to certain events that a fully developed adult may not have.

“You have to apply common sense. It appears that they argued with each other and that there was a minor physical interaction.

“I am not ready to criminalize a 15 year old boy in this regard, otherwise the courts would be overwhelmed with children involved in playing field conflicts with minimal physical altercations.”

He said the Crown made the decision to prosecute under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act when several other options were open to him.

Defense lawyer Paul Ralph described the Crown prosecution as using “Howitzer legislation” to “break a tiny nut” by interfering in a teenage tiff.

It appeared during the trial – detained in a room specially equipped to avoid placing a child in an appropriate courtroom – that the “victim” had not complained about the behavior of her boyfriend. She said she would still be in a relationship with him if her bail conditions didn’t prevent them from being together.

The boy was taken away from the school by the police after passing the girl and was detained overnight. The incident was reported by a teacher.

Sheriff O’Mahoney cleared the boy of the charge of emotional abuse, but found him guilty of breaking a window and kicking a door on October 17 of last year.

The boy also admitted to using cannabis, and the case was passed on to social workers and the children’s committee to report to the sheriff.

The boy was allowed to have his father by his side throughout the trial.

Sheriff O’Mahoney removed his official wig and robe and explained to witnesses why the trial was taking place in a unique setting.

The boy, who cannot be appointed for legal reasons, is the youngest to have been prosecuted so far under new laws to combat coercive violence and to combat domestic violence.

He allegedly behaved violently towards pupil S3 in a secondary school in Perth between 17 and 22 October last year.

It was alleged that his objective was “to control, regulate and monitor his daily activities and to frighten, humiliate, degrade and punish him”.

The boy, who spoke only to confirm his name, denied the behavior.

A deputy head teacher said Tuesday afternoon at trial that he had called the police after watching the couple clash in front of the school at the end of the day on October 22.

The 59-year-old teacher said, “There were a number of people gathered and it looked like two people had an argument.

“I saw her arguing with her and she was arguing and I saw her take both of her hands and push her on the shoulders and she staggered back.”

The girl testified at trial that she had originally argued in a house on October 17 while watching a Disney movie and that the boy injured his hand when he hit a glass panel while exiting.

She said the confrontation at school took place after she sent him a SnapChat admitting that she “went to the show” with one of her best friends.

