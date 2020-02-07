advertisement

Oil giant Shell has confirmed the halt in decommissioning of the Curlew floating production vessel (FPSO) docked in Dundee.

The contractor Augean was to complete cleaning work on the Curlew at the port of Dundee, before sending the ship to Turkey for scrapping.

But Augean couldn’t finish cleaning up at Dundee. It turns out that the parts of the FPSO cannot be cleaned without first being dismantled, but Dundee does not have facilities dedicated to ship recycling.

advertisement

Rather, the FPSO will be transported to a location yet to be determined for disassembly, final cleaning and recycling.

A video of the Curlew arriving in Dundee in June 2019 is above this article

The Curlew platform arriving in Dundee.

The Curlew decommissioning project employed around 100 workers.

Augean said staff will be redeployed to other projects.

A Shell spokesperson said, “Following a change in the scope of the Courlis FPSO decommissioning, the decision has been made to take the next step in this complex project.

“The Courlis will now go from the cleaning phase to the dismantling, final cleaning and recycling phase, which will be carried out in one place in a dedicated ship recycling facility.”

Augean North Sea Services, managing director, Simon Gibb, said his company had “successfully brought the Courlis to a key stage in its decommissioning process before dismantling and completing the final stages”.

The Curlew will remain in the port of Dundee for several months until a suitable place for dismantling is found.

advertisement