Leeds Advertising hopes were dented Sheffield Wednesday Manager Garry Monk celebrated a 2-0 win on his return to Elland Road.

Wednesday had to put a lot of pressure in the first half when Marcelo Bielsa’s team dominated the competition for the Sky Bet championship.

But former Leeds boss Monk saw the Owls improve after the break, and Jacob Murphy put them in the lead three minutes from time.

Substitute Atde Nuhiu ended victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time to bring Monk’s team into the play-off spots.

West Brom took the first place after the 2: 2 CharltonThe Baggies are now one point more than Leeds.

Albion was twice ahead thanks to Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson Canoe, but Josh Davison and an own goal from Sam Johnstone gave the Addicks a valuable point.

Third place Brentford beat rivals in West London QPR 3-1 for a sixth consecutive win at Griffin Park last season.

The Bees took the lead 3-0 in the 33rd minute. Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins crossed the line, the latter scoring his 18th goal of the season.

Nahki Wells withdrew for Rangers after the break, but Brentford is only six points behind second-placed Leeds.

Ollie Watkins scores for Brentford in a 3-1 win over QPR. Photo: Henry Browne / Getty

Fulham moved to fourth place with a 1-0 win hullIvan Cavaleiro’s spectacular goal in the 29th minute secured the Cottagern the three points.

The Nottingham Forest Fall to fifth place after pulling 1-1 at read,

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ben Watson dramatically prevailed against Forest. But two minutes later, Tobias Figueiredo put the ball into his own net.

Gary Rowetts Millwall Draw 0-0 at his former club stoke,

Milwall ended up with 10 men when Shaun Williams got a red card five minutes before the end.

The Lions have lost only once in 12 league games, while Stoke is only one point above the relegation zone.

Blackburn and Preston 1-1 in a Lancashire derby in Ewood Park.

Rovers took the lead with Adam Armstrong’s third-minute goal, but Preston soon equalized through Josh Harrop’s great volley.

Middlesbrough and Derby moved 2-2 on the river bank.

Boro led the Lewis Wing and Paddy McNair penalty twice, but Jason Knight and Duane Holmes secured a point for the Rams.

Barnsley brought to safety by beating the rivals in Yorkshire Huddersfield 2-1.

Alex Mowatt and Conor Chaplin put the Tykes in the lead before Lewis O’Brien pulled one back for Huddersfield.

Wigan The fighting continued with a 0-2 home defeat Bristol City,

Jamie Paterson and Famara Diedhiou scored within two minutes in the last quarter.

Luton Stay down after losing 1-2 to 10 at home Birmingham,

Lukas Jutkiewicz headed the blues in the fourth minute before James Collins finished from the penalty spot.

Gary Gardner gave Birmingham – who had sent Harlee Dean off in the final stages – a first win in seven attempts.

