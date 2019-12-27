advertisement

Sheffield United 1 Watford 1

After Gerard Deulofeu’s Premier League goal to get a point at Sheffield United, Watford failed to end the lead. placed spores.

After defeating Manchester United on Sunday, this hard-working, spirited performance was further evidence of the Nigel Pearson effect at Watford, but Foster’s exploits were the main reason why they stopped.

Foster made two incredible saves in the course of a stop-start affair on St Stephen’s Day and fought Oli McBurnie from close range in the first half, before doing the same in the second when John Fleck scored safely. Along with Deulofeus’ impressive first-half result, these efforts left unbeaten matches in a row at the start of Pearson’s tenure.

It was ultimately a frustrating game for Sheffield United. After the hosts were close to half with Ollie Norwood’s first goal in the Premier League, they dominated much of the second half without finding a goal. Chelsea’s surprising loss to Southampton means that the gap to the Champions League spots is only three points.

For all Foster heroes in preventing goals, it was his long pass that also led to the opening of the guests. Nathaniel Chalobah took a quick look at his shot, and while Dean Henderson faltered in the Sheffield United goal, Deulofeu was decisive and missed the goalkeeper. An unnecessary challenge from Will Hughes to George Baldock seven minutes later gave the hosts the chance to equalize, and Norwood made no mistake.

However, this was the only time that Foster was beaten all day. The 36-year-old then denied all commanders several times to ensure that Pearson’s encouraging start to life in the Watford undergrowth continues.

– Guardian

