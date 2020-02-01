advertisement

A desperate single man spent hundreds of pounds advertising on a billboard to find love.

Mark Rofe, 30, from Sheffield, decided to try the unique tactic after failing with apps. He stayed alone and struggled for a date.

The hopeful romantic who works in marketing is the last single member of his group of friends. After watching everyone get tangled around him, he decided to find a more extreme approach to finding love.

Mark paid £ 425 to rent a six-meter billboard in the middle of Manchester, UK, showing the huge advertising for himself.

In addition to a picture of the bachelor in question, the billboard said:

Single? Date marking.

This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.

Visit DatingMark.co.uk.

The advertised website reveals a lot of information about the 30-year-old and invites visitors to “apply” for an appointment with him.

On the website, Mark describes himself as “extremely good looking and humble”. It also reveals personal details such as a two-meter tall by two meters tall, a 6.82 cm index finger – I don’t want to know why he felt so relevant – and an eye color called “# 4e4f5f” , According to Google, it’s a dark, gray-blue.

Mark also boasts of having two friends and kissed over three girls.

The marketing representative gives website visitors several options to apply for a date, which in turn expresses their desire for a match. Incredibly, his brilliant, strange approach seems to be paying off.

Mark’s website includes a live application counter, which shows that 124 people have already expressed interest in the Sheffield-based singleton. The 30-year-old told the BBC that half of them are men, but although he is ideally looking for a woman, he is still “very flattered”.

Speaking to the publication, he unveiled the idea of ​​creating the billboard where all good ideas begin; in the pub.

I talked to my buddy and said how I struggle with all these dating apps and joked that I should put my face on a big billboard.

We laughed about it, but then I thought what a good idea.

To support his efforts, Mark has also set up a crowdfunding site where he collects money for more billboards.

Mark already has a billboard in Manchester and set up the DatingMark.co.uk website to receive dating applications.

However, he is not optimistic about his chances and believes that more posters across the UK will help increase his chances of success.

He hopes to raise enough money to buy poster advertising in some of the following cities. Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol and London.

If Mark fails to meet its £ 1,600 crowdfunding target, the money goes to Cancer Research instead. If he manages to exceed the goal, he donates the remaining money to the charity.

Since he can’t find the love of his life through the website, Mark encourages potential partners to get into his DMs on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if his extreme search for love pays off!

