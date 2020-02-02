advertisement

A patient undergoes a computed tomography procedure (PHOTO / File).

Sheema – A public health center in the municipality of Sheema refused a scan and money donation from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

On January 27, the FDC, through its former municipal parliamentary candidate, Virginia Plan Mugyenyi, arrived at Kabwohe Health IV to deliver the UGX12.5m, which was to buy mattresses with a scanner.

But management at Kabwohe Health Center IV refused to receive the articles, saying that the officials who had donated had not gone through the right channels.

Ms. Mugyenyi said that she was handing over the items to fulfill the pledge she made during the 2018 by-election campaigns. She said that patients, especially pregnant women, were suffering, some having to pay for scanning services in private health centers.

“I came to support our own health center because we know there are so many things missing here and one of the things I thought was a priority was a scan, because the facility didn’t has not yet and he has a maternity. I mobilized and asked for money from my friends; the scanner is worth Shs15M, but unfortunately the manager rejected it, saying that I have to use other channels, ”said Ms. Mugyenyi.

However, Dr. Davis Asiimwe, head of the health center, rejected the offer, saying that Ms. Mugyenyi had not followed proper procedures for making donations.

Ms. Mugyenyi said she was disappointed with what she described as insensitive leaders who neglect “our mothers and sisters when in reality there are other opportunities through which we can help our people”.

“Remember that pregnant women are sent to Mbarara, Kitagata, Ishaka or to private health centers for an examination because the health center does not have an examination. I asked them to accept the check from Shs12.5M to buy mattresses, but they still rejected it. Now I don’t know what to do, “she said.

Strong FDC woman Plan Virginia Mugyenyi (L) took Minister Elioda Tumwesigye (R) in the by-elections in the municipality of Sheema. His campaign promise for a CT machine was rejected by a public health facility, without infrastructure (PHOTO / File).

Felix Mujuni, a Sheema North resident we found at the health center, said, “This one is automatic; when i heard that virginia was providing support here i knew they wont accept it because all the pregnant women here who need a scan are invited to go to the BMC hospital (private hospital of the Minister Elioda in Kabwohe) for better services. “

He added that; “Remember there are fees that go with the services there, which means our own Minister Tumwesigye is taking advantage too much of the lack of testing at this government health center.” Therefore, Virginia bringing here a scan was going to be an automatic loss for the Minister. “

However, it was not the first time that Kabwohe Health Center IV had refused Mugyenyi’s support. Last year, she wanted to build a toilet for the facility because patients were walking away from a nearby bush, but management stopped her.

