Social networks have long been an excellent platform for all celebrities who want to expand their media impact. This also applies to models that want a larger projection. The case of Marta López, the friend of Kiko Matamorosis a good example of this.

However, the hater phenomenon is becoming more common on the networks, that is, the follower who enters certain publications with the sole desire to criticize and sow the seeds of controversy.

The chaos with Rocío Crusset

And now it’s the daughter’s turn Carlos Herrera and Mariló Montero, the Rocío Crusset Model. A model that has a loyal following despite a small number of followers in social networks (almost 140,000 followers).

Some followers are now following some of the latest photos Rocío has posted, examining how more and more people are shouting to the sky and warning that Crusset is ” very thin.”

It’s a very common comment in these types of reports, in which the models are the protagonists. Other celebrities like Clara Lago (very criticized in this regard) or even Cristina Pedroche have occasionally seen comments about this style in their publications, in the case of Rocío seems to go more.

” Eat more. “” You are very thin. “” She is thinner than Clara Lago! “Or” There is really something to see ”Are just a few of the many comments on this. Comments that were naturally quickly rejected by their followers.

” Don’t pay attention, it’s pure envy “,” You are still so spectacular “or” She is so, I don’t know what’s coming Are some of the opinions in the defense of dew the one that preferred to stay regardless of the controversy. And it does.

