Even though they are very similar, they even seem to be twins, the comparisons have not waited.

A few months ago when Irina Baeva traveled to her native Russia, took some photos with her sister, who went viral because of her beauty. At first it was said that they didn’t look much alike, but now things have changed.

Nina Kábochkina is 13 months older than the actress from mexicoThe similarity between them is really impressive, so much that many thought they were twins.

It is when Nina and Irina With dark hair, it was difficult to distinguish them because their physical characteristics, texture, size and smile were very similar.

The Russian actress wrote on her social networks that her sister is not only her friend but also her soul mate.

However, everyone’s life made a difference because during The most famous of the sisters is a great star in Mexico, Nina is married and has a child.

Another radical difference between the two is that the soap opera actress has 45,000 followers on Instagram, including many Mexicans who are attracted to her beauty.

And that is exactly what followers of Irina who commented that although Nina is practically identical, she is more beautiful than the actress, a fact she obviously didn’t like.

