That shazam! takes place over Christmas and the time for giving is over, the more Zachary Levi believes that the role of Big Red Cheese is a real gift. And it had a bigger impact on his life than anyone knew.

Levi poured out his heart on Instagram and revealed when he moved to Toronto to film Shazam! The actor dealt with depression, self-imposed feelings of failure and also with thoughts of suicide.

Levi shared Jim Lee’s art in a long and emotional post and talked about his insecurity about life and the expectations he had of himself:

“Two years ago today, I moved to Toronto for the fourth time, three years, to start working on (Shazam!), One of the greatest gifts I have ever been given. Ironically, I wasn’t even sure 4 months ago whether I still wanted to live, my goals, visions, hopes and dreams and thus my expectations of myself have always been very high. “

The last year has been fascinating. The last ones actually. Today, two years ago, I moved to Toronto for the fourth time three years to work on @shazammovie, one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given. Ironically, only 4 months ago I wasn’t even sure if I still wanted to live. My goals and visions, hopes and dreams and thus my expectations of myself have always been very big. So much so that a few years ago I looked over my life and really felt like I couldn’t make it. Let me down myself. My family fails. The world fail. I didn’t feel worthy of the love that surrounded me. I didn’t feel worthy of any of the things I had accomplished so far. And if there is an opportunity to audition for Shazam! The first time I refused the opportunity because I didn’t feel worthy of such a role in the end. Then the therapy came. Then the beginning came to finally love me. And THEN the miracle came that I entered this life-changing role. I will no doubt be on the path of self-love for the rest of life, and I am so grateful for the lessons and strength that I find through the dark. But I will also be indebted to @ponysmasher, Peter Safran, @rbpix and everyone at @newlinecinema and @wbpictures and @dccomics forever because I thought I was worth wearing this cape even when I was still learning to believe that. 🙏. (Thanks, @jimlee, for this incredible work of art. You have always been one of my favorite comic book artists. Now you are my friend. 🤯🙌)

Posted by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi) on December 29, 2019 at 4:38 p.m. PST

He went on to write how much he thought he had failed everything – up to life itself – and felt unworthy of his accomplishments.

“So much so that a few years ago I felt I couldn’t make it as if I had an overview of my life. Let me down myself. My family fails. The world fail. I didn’t feel worthy of the love that surrounded me. I didn’t feel worthy of any of the things I had accomplished so far. “

When Levi was offered a first audition, he declined because he also felt “not worthy” until he looked for help. At this point, his mood started to spin:

“Then the beginning came to finally love me. And THEN the miracle came that I entered this life-changing role. I will no doubt be on the path of self-love for the rest of life and I am so grateful for the lessons and strength that come through the dark. “

He said he was committed to producers Peter Safran and Richard Brener, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. studios, and DC for his trust “forever”. Finally, Levi thanked Jim Lee, who is one of his favorite artists and now someone he calls a friend:

“Thank you, (Jim Lee), for this incredible work of art. You have always been one of my favorite comic book artists. And now you are my friend. “

Before starring in Shazam !, Levi had a supporting role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Fandral of The Warriors Three. He was quickly and easily killed in Ragnarok, which dashed all hopes for the development of the character or group. Levi thought about it last year:

“When I was cast as Fandral in” Thor: The Dark World “, I knew that the Warriors Three could be really entertaining characters if they ever developed them. They just didn’t do it. They didn’t do it.”

He added how happy he was playing Shazam:

“If Fandral hadn’t died, I might still be under contract with Marvel and never could have gotten this job. And I say f – that! It’s the coolest thing ever. I’m so happy.”

Now we know that there was more to this story below the surface. Levi links on his Instagram profile to a donation page for Active Minds, a non-profit organization that raises awareness of mental health.

Zachary Levi will be back for Shazam! 2 in 2022, but his nemesis Black Adam first planned his film in December 2021.

