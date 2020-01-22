advertisement

Zachary Levi has recently gone public with some serious problems. He questioned his self-esteem and life in a period of introspection before he got the role of his life in Shazam.

Levi, now part of the DC Extended Universe and the future of a franchise in his hands, expressed doubts of a different kind that caused a setback like a bolt of lightning.

While this wasn’t part of the process that brought Zack Snyder’s vision for DC heroes to the screen, Levi said at the Celebrity Fan Fest Preview Con in October that he didn’t think the Snyder Cut of Justice League existed.

Here is part of his statement:

“Well, I know what a lot of people on Twitter keep crying out for, but they don’t exist. As far as I know, it doesn’t exist.” Of course, there are always first, early designs or early cuts in which studios and the like be shown, but I’m sure that is it. “

Levi then talked about Joss Whedon ending the Justice League released in theaters in 2017, adding to his claim that the “that was all Zack Snyder” version was just incredible online rumors and innuendo.

In conclusion, he encouraged the followers of the Snyder-Cut-Hoopla to put their “passion into another cut” because the Snyder-Cut “does not exist”.

ComicBook.com heard about and reported on Levi’s words. This triggered a small polarized response on social media.

Some Snyder Cut fans have chosen to pick a bone with Levi, but he seems to accept this, as in this Twitter exchange where he jokingly shared his “# Boomer status!” Explained:

Hahahahahaha! Shit, I’ve got # Boomer status! Thank you, yo! Stay cool. 😘 https://t.co/k7uH14Lfcy

– Zachary Levi (@ Zachary Levi), January 19, 2020

The real problem could be at ComicBook.com. If you ever want to interview Levi, the site may be out of luck. He quoted a tweet accusing her of fueling flames, made fun of “how they display news”, and questioned their trustworthiness.

“I can now decide which sales outlets I want to speak to or not when printing,” wrote the actor and more:

Everything is good! The silver lining is that they have proven to be less trustworthy when it comes to displaying “news”, while I can now decide which sales outlets I am talking to or not in the press. Let people show you who you are. It is very liberating. 🤗 https://t.co/wBZWBUYWKY

– Zachary Levi (@ Zachary Levi), January 19, 2020

Zachary Levi may disagree and assert himself, but Zack Snyder has Vero posts we documented for a year and a photo of four film canisters – with a very clear description on them – to substantiate the claims of a Justice League director Cut.

In addition, his strongest support comes from one of his stars, Jason Momoa, who reports that he saw the Snyder Cut and believes that Snyder can end it.

But how about you What do you say about Zachary Levi’s comments or the Snyder Cut? Say it below.

