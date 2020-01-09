advertisement

The flyers waited for an MRI to determine the severity

PHILADELPHIA – Shayne Gostisbehere had played a lot better since a three-game in November. The Flyers were understandably upset about the news of a new defender injury.

Gostisbehere missed Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals due to a knee injury that would require MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). The results were still pending.

In a pre-game press conference, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said he was unsure of the severity of the injury, but hoped Gostisbehere would not be out for too long.

In the meantime, the Flyers defender Mark Friedman called to represent Gostisbehere.

Friedman, a right-handed backliner, was paired with Robert Hagg for the caps game.

The 24-year-old native of Toronto, who appeared as a draft pick in the third round in 2014, made his NHL debut with the Flyers last season, but only played in one game.

This season he had a strong training camp before going to the Phantoms. In 28 games he has scored two goals and 10 points with a plus-3.

“Ghost will be evaluated by our doctors tonight,” said Vigneault. “We have a better idea after seeing our doctors.”

In 40 games, Gostisbehere has scored a total of five goals and 12 points with a minus of 2.

Vigneault said Gostisbehere suffered the injury late in Tuesday’s 5–4 extra-day extension in Carolina.

It is clear that he will be missing if he is not there for a long time.

“He was much safer with the puck,” said Vigneault. “He did what you expect a defender of his kind to do, who beat the pre-check. Jump into the game when the opportunity arises. He played good hockey for us. “

For Friedman, Vigneault received a positive scouting report from Phantoms trainer Scott Gordon.

“He played well,” said Vigneault. “He was her best defender. He plays the second power game, very reliably. In the camp, he was good with his gap and confident with the puck.”

The Flyers were already a defender as Justin Braun recovered from a groin injury.

Street trouble continues

The Flyers entered the caps game after a disappointing 1: 4: 1 road trip, where they got precariously on the edge of a playoff position.

“Without a doubt, it was not the road trip we had planned,” said Vigneault. “But it’s what it is. We didn’t play well as a team. But we play well at home. “

What about the 9-13-2 Road Record?

“Again, I think this team can play well on the street,” said Vigneault. “Our execution was not what it has to be on the street.

“The good thing is that we played last night (the Flyers recovered 4-2 to get a point) and that I thought we played a little bit better than us, apart from the Anaheim game (win a 2-1 OT). ”

Vigneault did not blame this latest street debacle for the schedule.

“I thought it was perfect,” he said. “Get out there, play six games – maybe not crazy about the five (games) in eight (days) – but I like long trips. You play five, six games and are in hockey mode.

“I don’t like the results. This group has to learn. Consistency of our entire group, from young people to veterans. This is how we will be successful.”

Vigneault will not do anything to change anything in the future.

“I think it’s a good idea to go out on the street, play five or six games and get these street games out of the way. All you have to do is focus on hockey. For various reasons, we weren’t as good as I imagined. “

Penalty takes work

One of the problems on the road trip was the penalty, which was consistently rocky, including a three-hit disaster in three attempts in Los Angeles.

“The PK was an important part of this team,” said Vigneault. “As long as everyone is on the same side and scores the necessary parades, it is a big part of the penalty shoot-out to get the parades at the right time.

“After a really challenging time – I think we gave up four goals at one point in four attempts – we’ve been better lately.”

