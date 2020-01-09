advertisement

The flyer’s defender is expected to return at the end of the month after an arthroscopic surgery

In a way, the news about Shayne Gostisbehere’s upcoming knee surgery and forecasting a return flight date were a relief for the Flyers.

The defender who is due to be operated on Tuesday could easily have been much longer than the three-week recovery projection (around January 30).

advertisement

Keep in mind that Gostisbehere suffered from a cruciate ligament tear in the 2014-15 season and paused for months after surgery in December 2014.

This current operation is “only” an arthroscopic procedure, which means that a player can usually start rehabilitation exercises shortly afterwards.

The Flyers remembered defender Mark Friedman on Wednesday and he made his season debut against the Washington Capitals that night.

Friedman played a total of 11:49 and was a balanced plus-minus in the duel with Robert Hagg.

Gostisbehere had played a lot better since a three-game in November.

Coach Alain Vigneault praised Gostisbehere’s work and said that he was doing a much better job of tapping the lead and knowing when to step up in the game when the opportunity came.

The 26-year-old Gostisbehere, who was chosen in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, is one point below 200 points in the NHL. He is 5-7-12 with a minus 2 in 40 games this season.

Pembroke Pines, a native of Florida, was a finalist and second in the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in the 2015/16 season.

It was the season after the ACL surgery and it was a shocking experience.

“It was scary at first,” he said three months after the operation. “I’ve never really been hurt in my career. When you hear your ACL is torn … it’s not the news you want to hear, especially (during) your first year as a professional.”

Needless to say, rehab was pretty exhausting.

“One day you could feel like a million dollars and the next day you feel kind of crappy,” he said. “It’s about staying positive. They told me so, so I have to keep going here.”

Also on Thursday, Flyers striker David Kase called back from the Phantoms and sent Center Mikhail Vorobyev to the AHL subsidiary.

In 20 games with the Flyers, Vorobyev has a goal and two assists for three points with a minus of 5.

Kase has played five games with the Flyers this season and scored a goal that won on December 17 against Anaheim at the Wells Fargo Center.

In Lehigh Valley, Kase has seven points with a minus of 3 in 29 games.

advertisement