advertisement

The Flyers defender returned after 10 missed games due to arthroscopic knee surgery

PHILADELPHIA – With a 7-2-1 record in the last 10 games, the Flyers clearly showed that they could win without the services of defender Shayne Gostisbehere.

Now you can see if you can keep this positive chemistry in line with “Ghost”.

advertisement

The first test was scheduled for Thursday’s home game against the New Jersey Devils.

Gostisbehere had to pause for these 10 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery. He had played some of his best hockey games of the season before the injury.

To get Gostisbehere back on the lineup, Vigneault had to sit down with someone and Robert Hagg pulled the straw.

“There is no doubt that Hags played really good hockey for us,” said Vigneault after skating Thursday morning at the Wells Fargo Center. “But I thought it was the right time to turn Ghost back on.

“There is good internal competition. I say seven (defenders), but sometimes you can use up to eight, maybe nine, that can play at NHL pace. You never have enough D. Sometimes you have to look at the big picture, even though a man plays well. I look at the big picture and this is a good game to turn Shayne on again. “

Vigneault was asked if he was considering 7-D, 11-forward alignment, but he shook his head.

“We have five games in eight days,” he said. “We have a lot of hockey. I want to be able to roll four lines and six “D”.

Gostisbehere, who was back with veteran Justin Braun, hopes that he can continue where he left off.

He has been a plus-3 in 18 games since bankruptcy in late November, indicating that he plays responsible hockey at both ends of the rink.

“I will not go out and try to do too much,” said Gostisbehere. “I’ll play my game, do what I can, and hopefully I’ll be fine.”

Gostisbehere needs one point to reach the 200-point milestone in the NHL.

Hagg has been on this path before. It was a struggle to stay in the top six. He played well and probably doesn’t deserve to sit outside.

His Plus 6 score is one of just two black numbers in the flyer’s defense statistics. Phil Myers Plus-16 is the other.

“Well, of course it stinks,” said Hagg. “You want to play. I mean, it’s not something I can control. I can only play as well as I can.”

Farabee out, Andreoff called

Joel Farabee fell ill with the flu on Wednesday and missed the training. He was still not good enough for the Devils game, so Andy Andreoff was called by the Phantoms to take his place.

Patrick is practicing again

Nolan Patrick, who had a break from chronic migraine headaches this season, took part in the training for a second day in a row.

Vigneault dampened the comeback somewhat.

“I expect Nolan won’t come back,” said Vigneault. “In my opinion, he hasn’t been here since the beginning of the year and I’m moving forward on this path.

“I work with the guys who are here. If something changes, someone will let me know. “

advertisement