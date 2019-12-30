advertisement

As the two singers continue their love story, they have just given the web a very hot moment.

Ah darling … we never tire of this cute couple! We’ve been melting lately when Shawn Mendes revealed what changed Camila Cabello’s life and it was very touching. Obviously still very much in love and more than accomplices, the two turtledoves Right now, enjoy the last days of the year in Toronto, Canada, where the 21-year-old singer comes from. If you’ve been a fan of their little moments of complicity in public, you won’t be disappointed with the following! Be present at a restaurant in town this weekend, Shawn and Camila let themselves go in a hot moment …

Videos of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes kissing in a restaurant have appeared. They seem to be getting stronger in the face of the racist scandal that Camila was exposed to earlier this month. Pic.twitter.com/tpbnOYqbvl

– PopNewsAndFacts (@PopNewsAndFacts) December 28, 2019

advertisement

In this video to say the least we can see the two singers looking for each other and finally exchanging a kiss, ON hot Moment that was not lost on the other local people. Published very quickly on the web, The reactions of Internet users were not long in coming and we could read: “It looks like Camila is eating her face or something.” or “Couples do that. Let them live. ” If some people still had doubts about the credibility of the couple that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello formed, this video should end any suspicions.

advertisement