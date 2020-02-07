advertisement

Funny car legend John Force (left) supports Tim Sieger (right) when he puts a Kobe Bryant sticker on the box at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 2, before the opening round of pro-qualifying Hot Rod injector from Robert Hights sticks at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on 7th 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Shawn Langdon, Mira Loma’s top fuel driver, smokes his tiredness during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on Friday at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Qualifying continues on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force (right) hugs Megan Brown (second from right), 9, of Pekin, Illinois, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, at the pits as her grandfather Michael McGlasson holds a photo of Megan dressed as Brittany Force at the 60th NHRA Winternationals. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Team owner Connie Kalitta watches how his nitro teams compete against each other during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday. Eliminations start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Shawn Langdon, top fuel driver, speaks to another team member prior to the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Jolly driver Jack Beckman (left) drives against teammate Matt Hagan (right) during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny Car defending champion Robert Hight burns out during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Leah Pruett from the Redlands burns during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. , (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorist Ron Capps will put his parachutes in the pits at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020, before the opening round of pro-qualifying begins at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Jolly car driver Matt Hagan does his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Shawn Langdon (Mira Loma), the best fuel driver, drives the best qualification position at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the second round of pro-qualifying, at 3.999 seconds at 322.42 Miles per hour. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead the qualifying. There are two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Leah Pruett, top fuel driver from Redlands, sits in her dragster before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the Eliminations start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The funny car driver J.R. Todd does his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Tim Sieger will put a Kobe Bryant sticker on the Brittany Force Top Fuel Dragster’s injector nozzle at the boxing of the Pomona Auto Club Raceway in Pomona ahead of the opening round of pro-qualifying on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the 60th NHRA Winter Nations , (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Professional stick driver Jason Line (right) goes back on track during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, gets into his dragster for the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The funny car driver J.R. Todd set off during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorist John Force from Yorba Linda will be on the track during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force from Yorba Linda is waiting in her dragster for the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals to start at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020 on Sunday, 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force from Yorba Linda gives the accelerator pedal to her 11,000-hp dragster during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday, Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Austin Prock, the best fuel driver, heads back during the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny car driver Jack Beckman from Norco fights during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 o’clock. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel driver Antron Brown waits in his dragster for the start of the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, prepares for the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel drivers Clay Millican (left) and Doug Kalitta (right) will take to the track in the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The professional driver Erica Enders will have a prayer break with a minister from Racers For Christ Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Professional stick driver Jason Line completes his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 Clock. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny driver Jack Beckman of Norco checks the track conditions before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start at 11 a.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Leah Pruett, top fuel driver from Redlands, watches the action behind the water box during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will be on Saturday continued and the eliminations begin at 11:00 am on Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Shawn Langdon (left), top fuel driver, speaks to another team’s crewmember at the 60th NHRA Winternationals on Friday at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona before the opening round of pro-qualifying. Qualifying continues on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Kody Ogan from Warsaw, Indiana, grabs a wheel with dirty hands when he changes the hub of Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel Dragster on the day of the opening of the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 6, 2020. Pro qualifying starts on Friday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Kody Ogan from Warsaw, Indiana, will change hubs on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel Dragster wheels in the pits at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on the day of the opening of the 60th NHRA Winternationals on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Pro qualifying starts on Friday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Top Fuel drivers Clay Millican (left) compete against Doug Kalitta (right) in the second round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon ( Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny car driver Ron Capps (left) drives against Steven Densham during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (funny car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Pro Stock driver Jeg Coughlin (left) drives against Bo Butner (right) against Bo Butner (right) in the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter International at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020 -Qualifikationsposition. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead the qualifying. There are two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorist Ron Capps packs his parachutes into the pits before qualifying for the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Funny motorist Alexis DeJoria packs her parachutes into the pits before qualifying for the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)