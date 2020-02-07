-
Funny car legend John Force (left) supports Tim Sieger (right) when he puts a Kobe Bryant sticker on the box at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 2, before the opening round of pro-qualifying Hot Rod injector from Robert Hights sticks at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on 7th 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Shawn Langdon, Mira Loma’s top fuel driver, smokes his tiredness during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on Friday at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Qualifying continues on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force (right) hugs Megan Brown (second from right), 9, of Pekin, Illinois, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, at the pits as her grandfather Michael McGlasson holds a photo of Megan dressed as Brittany Force at the 60th NHRA Winternationals. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Team owner Connie Kalitta watches how his nitro teams compete against each other during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday. Eliminations start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Shawn Langdon, top fuel driver, speaks to another team member prior to the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Jolly driver Jack Beckman (left) drives against teammate Matt Hagan (right) during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny car driver Alexis DeJoria burns out during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny Car defending champion Robert Hight burns out during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Alexis DeJoria shows a crew member how she is preparing for the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Leah Pruett from the Redlands burns during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. , (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Ron Capps will put his parachutes in the pits at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020, before the opening round of pro-qualifying begins at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Jolly car driver Matt Hagan does his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Shawn Langdon (Mira Loma), the best fuel driver, drives the best qualification position at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the second round of pro-qualifying, at 3.999 seconds at 322.42 Miles per hour. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead the qualifying. There are two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Leah Pruett, top fuel driver from Redlands, sits in her dragster before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the Eliminations start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
The funny car driver J.R. Todd does his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Tim Sieger will put a Kobe Bryant sticker on the Brittany Force Top Fuel Dragster’s injector nozzle at the boxing of the Pomona Auto Club Raceway in Pomona ahead of the opening round of pro-qualifying on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the 60th NHRA Winter Nations , (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Leah Pruett, a top fuel driver from Redlands, walks through the standstill area during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Professional stick driver Jason Line (right) goes back on track during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, gets into his dragster for the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
The funny car driver J.R. Todd set off during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist John Force from Yorba Linda will be on the track during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force from Yorba Linda is waiting in her dragster for the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals to start at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020 on Sunday, 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force from Yorba Linda gives the accelerator pedal to her 11,000-hp dragster during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday, Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Austin Prock, the best fuel driver, heads back during the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny car driver Jack Beckman from Norco fights during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 o’clock. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Antron Brown waits in his dragster for the start of the opening round of pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Doug Kalitta, top fuel driver, prepares for the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 a.m. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel drivers Clay Millican (left) and Doug Kalitta (right) will take to the track in the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
The professional driver Erica Enders will have a prayer break with a minister from Racers For Christ Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Professional stick driver Jason Line completes his burnout during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start on Sunday at 11 Clock. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny driver Jack Beckman of Norco checks the track conditions before the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will continue on Saturday and the qualifications will start at 11 a.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Leah Pruett, top fuel driver from Redlands, watches the action behind the water box during the opening round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Qualifying will be on Saturday continued and the eliminations begin at 11:00 am on Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Shawn Langdon (left), top fuel driver, speaks to another team’s crewmember at the 60th NHRA Winternationals on Friday at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona before the opening round of pro-qualifying. Qualifying continues on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Kody Ogan from Warsaw, Indiana, grabs a wheel with dirty hands when he changes the hub of Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel Dragster on the day of the opening of the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on February 6, 2020. Pro qualifying starts on Friday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Kody Ogan from Warsaw, Indiana, will change hubs on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel Dragster wheels in the pits at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on the day of the opening of the 60th NHRA Winternationals on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Pro qualifying starts on Friday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Jolly driver Jack Beckman (left) drives against teammate Matt Hagan (right) during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Alexis DeJoria (left) drives against JR Todd (right) during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter Nationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny car driver Ron Capps (left) drives against Steven Densham during the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (funny car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Pro Stock driver Jeg Coughlin (left) drives against Bo Butner (right) against Bo Butner (right) in the second round of pro-qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winter International at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020 -Qualifikationsposition. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead the qualifying. There are two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Top Fuel driver Brittany Force warms up her dragster in the pits before qualifying for pro qualifying at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona on Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Ron Capps packs his parachutes into the pits before qualifying for the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
Funny motorist Alexis DeJoria packs her parachutes into the pits before qualifying for the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. Friday, February 7, 2020. Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Pro Stock) lead qualifying with two more sessions on Saturday. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)
POMONA – Shawn Langdon, who is back in the field on several fronts, took first place at Top Fuel after the first of two days of qualifying on Friday at the 60th NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.
After two years in Funny Car, the 37-year-old driver has returned to Top Fuel, where he qualified for the number 1 18 times between 2009 and ’15. Now he is about to do it again – if he can hold No. 1 in the two qualifying rounds on Saturday.
The final rounds of the eliminators are scheduled for Sunday. However, the forecast predicts rain on that day, which may push competition into Monday, as was the case with winter nationals last year.
Langdon grew up in Mira Loma, 34 km east of Pomona, where he worked as a star pitcher and shortstop for the Jurupa Valley High baseball team. He has turned down some college scholarships to do drag racing.
He fell in love with sport when his father Chad rewarded him for good grades in elementary school by taking him to the Winter Nationals. Of course, Langdon loves Pomona.
There could be a home advantage here.
“There are tracks that you go to, and everything just seems to click,” he said. “I have had good success here.”
In 2013 he won both the Winter Nationals and the NHRA finals in Pomona, thus securing the national top fuel championship.
In the second of two qualifying runs on Friday, Langdon, a member of the Kalitta Motorsports team, drove his DHL Toyota Dragster with 3.699 seconds. This run enabled Langdon, Brittany Force, the 2017 national top fuel champion, to take the top spot with a time of 3.706 seconds in the first lap. She recorded that time in her new Monster Energy Dragster.
Leah Pruett (formerly Leah Pritchett before returning to her maiden name) dropped back to third place when, like Force in round two, she failed to complete the run. The defending champion of Winternationals and NHRA Finals champion Doug Kalitta is currently in fourth place.
Matt Hagan, who was successful in Pomona in the past, took first place in the Funny Car qualifying with a run of 3.867 seconds in the first lap. He smoked his tires in the second run of the track.
Hagan’s Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman, who won the NHRA final here in November, took second place, and Robert Hight, the defending champion of the Winternationalals and defending champion of the national team, took 3rd place.
Alexis DeJoria returned to drag racing after a two-year hiatus, qualified ninth and praised crew chief Del Worsham.
“This crew worked non-stop, without days off, not even at Christmas, to put it all together,” he said. “I’m pretty proud after seeing her walking the route.”
But maybe nothing outperforms Ron Capps’ crew to take part in these winter nationals.
The truck trailer that carried Capps’ car and all of the equipment caught fire in the early hours of January 28 near Amarillo, Texas when he set out for a time trial in Las Vegas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Capps, who was interviewed after his second run at Fox Sports 1, suppressed the tears and said: “I’m just so emotional, after all it only took me a while. After 26 years, I was more nervous than ever in this race Newbie, all we have to do now is get out and win this thing. ”