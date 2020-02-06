advertisement

BBC One has announced a special Shaun The Sheep to air at Christmas in 2021.

Created by Aardman Animations, the favorite sheep of world stars in his own winter tale.

In the half-hour special, tentatively titled A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep, Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farm raid to get bigger stockings for the herd inadvertently leads to Timmy’s disappearance.

Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a “healthier” adventure while everyone learns the true value of Christmas!

To accompany the announcement, Aardman posted a festive image with Shaun, Timmy and his plush snow angels which you can see above.

Sue Deeks, BBC program acquisition manager, said: “Aardman lovingly produces stories with warmth, personality and humor, so we are really delighted that, after the huge success of The Farmer’s Llamas, the next project in our ongoing relationship to be another wonderful Shaun. the special sheep. “

Sean Clarke, CEO of Aardman, added: “Aardman films have become synonymous with the festive season, which is a real honor.

“We are delighted to continue this tradition with a seasonal special Shaun the Sheep which will air on the BBC for Christmas 2021.”

Filming for the special will begin later this year for broadcast next Christmas.

