“A winter fairy tale by Shaun the Sheep” will be premiered in the Christmas season 2021.

Oscar-winning animation studio Aardman has joined the Netflix network. The two companies announced today that they will join forces to create “A Winter’s Tale From Shaun the Sheep,” a half-hour special that is slated to air in 2021.

The news comes just before the Netflix release of “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” for Valentine’s Day. The science fiction comedy is the sequel to Aardman’s Oscar-nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015), which raised $ 106 million in international box office. Although the Christmas offer clearly overshadows comparisons to William Shakespeare’s embarrassed title, the official synopsis doesn’t look much like the bard’s comedy in his late career.

The official synopsis for “A Winter Tale from Shaun the Sheep” is:

“The world’s most popular sheep stars in his very own winter fairy tale. Shaun’s seasonal arousal turns to dismay when a raid on a farmhouse to get bigger stockings for the herd causes Timmy to be missed. Can Shaun get Timmy back before become someone else’s gift? Prepare for a Santastic adventure where everyone will experience the true value of Christmas! ”

“A Winter’s Tale of Shaun the Sheep” was written by Giles Pilbrow based on a story by Pilbrow and Mark Burton. The animated stop motion special is staged by Steve Cox for Aardman and produced by Richard Beek. Mark Burton, Sarah Cox and Carla Shelley act as executive producers.

With this latest project in progress, Netflix is ​​strengthening its growing number of almost a dozen animated features. The streamer is on his way to the Oscar awards this weekend with the best animated feature candidate “Klaus”, the charming Santa Origin story with innovative 2D animation, and “I Lost My Body”, the well-known French secret of existence over a severed hand. After just two years, Netflix has quickly established itself as an alternative to Hollywood studios and a direct competitor to GKids and Sony Pictures Classics indies.

For Aardman and Netflix, “Farmageddon” from StudioCanal comes first. Farmageddon, directed by Aardman animators Richard Phelan and Will Becher and about a toddler, will air on early 2020. Netflix will support an Oscar-qualifying cinema run next season.

