Shaughna Phillips is repelled by Callum Jones again in this evening’s episode of Love island.

There has been tension between the two since Callum’s return from Casa Amor with the new girl Molly Smith on her arm.

And tonight, Callum upsets Shaughna again in the wake of Finley asking Paige Turley to be his official girlfriend.

As the Islanders celebrate that Paige and Finn officially become their boyfriend and girlfriend – Paige admitting her cheeks are hurt by the smile – Shaughna surprises Callum’s reaction.

Shaughna said to Paige: “You never guess what I just heard … I just heard Molly say to Siânnise” It will be you then “and Callum said” No, it will be me “.”

“It’s heavy,” she adds.

In the beach hut, Shaughna admits: “To say that even if I am two people apart from him, he always seems to be doing something that will probably upset me.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s Love Island episode, today’s challenge sees girls getting behind the wheel in “Girl Racers”.

Equipped like professional racing drivers, the girls are blindfolded in Go Karts and are guided by their boys who drive in the back.

Communication is the key here. The first to move the fastest on the circuit – with a pit stop at a steering wheel burger joint and a car wash – wins.

Single Shaughna chooses Nas to join this challenge and while watching Molly and Callum try the course, she says, “She doesn’t deserve it, she deserves better.”

As the single Demi chooses Luke M to guide her on the track – will they know they could be a good team together?

While Jess is doing her best to bypass the circuit, it is the food stopping place which turns out to be the most delicate, with Ched jokingly: “It’s not a” glamor ting “, eat the fries.”

Later, he laughed in the Beach Hut that she was wasting time eating one bite at a time.

But who will drive the fastest? And who will leave of course?

Also this evening, the results of the last public vote will be announced.

Love Island is broadcast at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

