advertisement

Everything is happening on ‘Love Island’ tonight between Shaughna and Callum.

In a heart to heart, Shaughna and Molly talked about their relationship with Callum. “I think he used me until something better happened. I don’t think he was sincere with me once,” admitted Shaughna, who now seems to cast doubt on the Molly’s relationship with him.

“He mentioned everyday how easy it was with each other. He sold me a dream and I definitely bought it. It would be weird if I wasn’t upset,” said Shaughna. .

All of this, it seems, isn’t lost on Molly – who now seems to be reluctant to get things done with Callum. Molly admitted that she hears “light alarm bells” and said that she “would be a little wary of him”.

advertisement

“I’m not going to think he’s going to be the perfect person because he could do the exact same thing when another girl walks in the door.”

Beyond that, however, Callum claimed that he was honest with Shaughna when she confronted him. “The thing is with me, everything I told you is not a lie. If I had wanted to play it safe, I would have stayed with you, but I would not have been loyal to me- even. I don’t want you to feel like everything I said was a lie, because it isn’t. “

Shaughna, on the other hand, appeared to have none and called Callum a “liar” on his face. “Molly told me today that I know one Callum and that she knows another,” she added.

The real moment of tonight, however, comes with Sean Paul entering the villa for a special VIP party that has islanders of all kinds of vertigo. Is Sean Paul so popular? Of course, OK.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media Two.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnDKlkyL5_U [/ integrated]

.

advertisement