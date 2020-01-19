advertisement

“Nobody can say that we played against an inferior Australian team,” said head coach Ravi Shastri. He criticized critics who did not value the victory of the Indian test series down under last year.

Shastri’s comments came after India wrapped up the domestic ODI series against strong Australia.

Skipper Virat Kohli had led India to its first win in the test series on Australian soil, but it lacked key batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith who kept bans after being charged with a ball scandal.

Critics said victory came when Smith and Warner weren’t there to challenge India. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also said that even Kohli knows that the away win in the test series in 2019 would not speak against a full-fledged Australia.

“The boys showed a great character in this team. Nobody can say that we played against an inferior Australian team. You got a slap on the head in Mumbai and then won two games, with the whole trip and with Australia winning all three throws, ”said Shastri after winning India with seven goals in the crucial third game.

But both Smith and Warmer were in the Australian lineup for this ODI series, which India won 1-2 after losing the Mumbai series opener.

Shastri said the key to India’s victory was to find “key gates in midfield”.

Shastri praised his team’s players and said that each of them was good enough to play in the XI.

“They realized that this Australian attack would always look for gates as soon as they started. Each of these 11 will always try to get in the door if they get a foot in, ”he said.

“Virat and Rohit did well, and Shreyas will gain a lot of confidence from these innings.”

Shastri was full of praise for his launchers, saying the rival batsmen couldn’t afford much freedom against them in the deaths.

“If the sides want to take us apart in the last 10 overs, we have a lot of variety. The game may be 130 years old, but that (the Yorker) is still the best ball in the world, ”said Shastri regarding the block-hole delivery that the Indians used very effectively and consistently against the Australians in this series ,

“The exposure they (teenagers) get against this Australian outfit will benefit them. Your mindset will be completely different. The young Saini is quick and if he does it right he will tickle a few. Really proud of the boys – I thought they were great, ”he said in conclusion.

