ICC President Shashank Manohar has entered into an agreement between the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket associations for a full series that will be split in Pakistan between January and April this year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20I in Lahore from January 24-27. The first game of the ICC World Test Championship, which will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7-11, will return to Pakistan.

The Tigers will return to Karachi in April for a day on April 3 and the second friendly of the ICC Championship from April 5 to 9.

The PCB said the series had been completed after the chairman and chief executive officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached a consensus with the BCB on Tuesday about the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours (FTP) program.

“The process was facilitated on Tuesday afternoon by the chairman of the International Cricket Council, Shashank Manohar, in Dubai,” the PCB press release said.

The BCB recently denied the option to do two tests in Pakistan, but agreed to take a short tour of Pakistan for a three-game T20 series instead of the January tests.

The Bangladesh tour will now take place before and after the Pakistan Super League, which starts in Karachi on February 20 and ends in Lahore on March 22.

The new arrangement is a personal triumph for Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan as they faced criticism after Bangladesh refused to travel to Pakistan for the tests.

“I am delighted that we have found a friendly solution that is in the best interest of this great sport and the two proud cricket countries. I would also like to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for his leadership role and ensure that the sport continues to grow and prosper in both countries, ”said Mani.

Wasim Khan noted that it is now a win-win result for both boards.

“I am happy that the uncertainty about the series is now over and we can start planning for a smooth delivery of the games. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan three times, which should give them consolation that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other country playing cricket. “

