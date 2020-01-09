advertisement

FAIRLESS HILLS – A few years ago Michael Stewart decided to optimize the mechanics of his jump shot.

And he decided on a method of the 21st century.

“YouTube videos,” he said.

As a senior at Council Rock South, the new and improved jump shot pays off for Stewart and the Golden Hawks.

He is currently in second place for the team with 12.5 points per game. In the big away win on Tuesday in Pennsbury, the first win in the school history of a south team in Pennsbury, he scored 23 points, including three 3-point points.

For a shooter, practice and repetition are key.

“Catch and shoot on the hook,” he said. “I work with the shooter and make sure you are where you need to be. I practice a lot.”

But Stewart is not just a shooter. To stay on the ground for coach Chris Clark’s team, you also have to play defense. In a situation like Tuesday, when Senior Jack Rebholz was out of the game with bad problems, Stewart also played Point Guard at times.

“We worked hard in practice,” said Stewart of his team, which started Friday with an 8: 4 record in the overall standings and was 3: 1 in second place at the Suburban One League National Conference. “Clark is always defensive, so we’re proud of it.”

He doesn’t mind playing Point Guard if the situation requires it.

“I like to do that sometimes,” said Stewart. “It’s a good change. It’s a different kind of game.”

Find Fisher

Dean Behrens is not shy about his older 6-foot-7 center, Trent Fisher.

“I really think Trent is a really, really good player,” said the seasoned Pennridge coach about Fisher after Friday’s win over Central Bucks South. “I think he’s one of the best players in the league.”

In a team with many new faces, Fisher is one of two recurring starters from last year’s state title game team. Of course, his role has increased.

In eleven games for the Rams (9: 2, 4: 0, SOL Continental), Fisher scored the best 13.1 points per game on average and scored 26 points in the big win on Tuesday in Souderton.

“I think if you touch him early, the defense will be put in a situation where I have to cover him one or two times,” Behrens said. “Then the exterior opens up for people like Christian (Guldin), Colin (Post) and Luke (Yoder).

“We’re talking to Trent. We tell him: “You are the best player in the league. Play like that.” Get out there and dominate. “

The Rams remain at the Continental conference like last season, but have a few non-league issues against Governor Mifflin and Spring-Ford. They were also bitten by the bug late when senior guard Paul Croyle broke his ankle during the Christmas vacation.

Nevertheless, Behrens is happy that the team is currently in season.

“At the moment we have 18 people who are all there,” he said. “We need a program where everyone is on board. There is no one more important than another. That’s how we want to be at Pennridge. Everyone helps each other, everyone tries to cancel each other out. “

Scoring leaders

Jordan Longino of the Germantown Academy is currently the top scorer in the region with 25.3 points per game, followed by Rahsool Diggins from Archbishop Wood with 21.0 points and Joe Jackman from Central Bucks East with 20.5 points.

