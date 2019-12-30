advertisement

Sharon Osbourne, co-host of “The Talk”, admitted that she once fired her rock star husband Ozzy’s assistant because he hadn’t found the humor of getting into a burning building.

Osborne shared the story last week in BBCs “Would I lie to you?” – A program in which celebrities tell embarrassing stories while the opposing team guesses which are true and which are made up.

This story you can see Osbourne telling above happened to be true.

The fire started on a “cool Christmas night,” she recalled after she and Ozzy lit a candle that had been given to them and went to bed shortly thereafter. They woke up when the fire alarm went off.

Sharon said that when she went down the stairs she found Ozzy, whose arm was “on fire” and “half of his hair”.

After throwing the flames at Ozzy, she sent the “ex-assistant” to “line and line” to rescue the dogs from the house. When the fire department showed up, they gave the assistant an oxygen mask that he could boldly accept. She took it from him and put it on the dog before sending it back to the house to save some valuable paintings.

The assistant’s biggest mistake, however, was how Sharon and Ozzy could find the humor in the situation.

“After that terrible night, he didn’t speak to me,” said Sharon. “And Ozzy and I told everything and we laughed and laughed. And (the assistant) says: “I don’t understand what’s funny about it.” I think I’m going to have lung damage. “

She continued, “I said,” If you don’t find this funny, do you find it funny? “And he says,” What? “

Your answer? A rather trumpy saying: “You’re fired.”

Previous slide

