It’s not quite Father Ted and his “ Icy Tea and Scoopy Scoopy Dog Dog, ” but something says Sharon Osbourne isn’t exactly up to date with the modern rap scene.

In all fairness, she has spent the past 37 years marrying a heavy metal star, but still – a little homework (or rehearsal) wouldn’t have gone wrong. Again, that’s partly why it’s so funny.

Osbourne made an appearance at the Grammy Awards last night to present the award for best rap song with her husband Ozzy, who recently revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

His attempt to try to pronounce some of the names of the candidates (including DJ Khaled, who doesn’t seem impressed) went viral for his cutting edge “Mammy” content.

At least she did a good try.

Watch it below:

Sharon Osbourne reading rap nominees is something I didn’t know I needed in my life 😂👏🏼 # GRAMMYs

pic.twitter.com/dFRHuGHYg9

– Siobhain (@ summer0001) January 27, 2020

.

