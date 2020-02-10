advertisement

Sharon Choi has become one of the most popular faces of the Oscar season and is currently working on her own screenplay.

If there was one person who spoke the most during the 92nd Academy Awards, it was most likely Sharon Choi. The 25-year-old took the stage at the Dolby Theater four times to translate the acceptance speeches by Bong Joon Ho, the author and director of “Parasite”. Bong was awarded the Oscars for Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. This was the culmination of a groundbreaking night when South Korea won its first Oscars and the Academy awarded a foreign language film for the film with the best film for the first time in 92 years. Choi has been with Bong since the world premiere of “Parasite” at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The “Parasite” Oscar campaign took Choi around the world and to countless awards ceremonies, where she often took the stage with Bong to receive awards. From the Oscars to the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Choi was the undisputed MVP of the Oscar season.

Anyone who is curious about what Choi will do next after their “parasite” journey ends should be happy to learn that a feature film is in her future. Choi is an aspiring filmmaker and Bong confirmed backstage at the Oscars that she is already developing a script for an original project.

“You already know that she’s a filmmaker,” Bong told reporters. “And she studied film at university, so I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing a script the length of a feature film. I’m so curious about it.”

Choi’s regular appearances at major film festivals and awards ceremonies this season made her a social media favorite, making Bong E! in a red carpet interview from the Oscars, “I know she has a huge fandom.” Choi added about the experience, “It is very embarrassing to translate, but (Bong) said that thanks to me, this campaign was a smooth journey.”

In addition to Choi, Bong delivered one of the highlights of the 2020 Academy Awards after he was named the Best Director Award winner. Bong used his speech to honor candidates Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Bong referred to a Scorsese quote that has become his leitmotif as a director (“the most personal is the most creative”) and prompted the audience at the Dolby Theater to give Scorsese an ovation in the middle of Bong’s speech. Then Bong gave Quentin Tarantino a shoutout for promoting his films long before “Parasite” made him one of Tarantino’s all-time favorite films in “The Host” of the US bong. Of course, Choi was right next to Bong at these tributes and translated them into English.

As for details about Choi’s move to directing, the details remain hidden for now. Wrap reporter Steve Pond wrote on social media that Choi announced at the Oscars that their script was set during the awards season. This is a backdrop that the young woman knows a lot about after traveling with Bong to every major ceremony on the Oscar circuit. We hope that one day Choi can return to the Oscars as a nominee.

