A BIG shark has been spotted off Kingston Beach, swimming in shallow waters.

In a brief statement on Thursday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m., the Tasmanian police said a diver had “recently” spotted a great white shark swimming about four meters off the coast at Kingston Beach.

It came after the Tasmania police posted a warning on their Facebook page last week that a shark had been sighted on Denison Beach on the Douglas River north of Bicheno.

media_cameraThe stranded pilot whale seen in Kingston Beach has appeared dead in Fort Beach, South Arm. The DPITWE officers are supposed to remove the animal from the beach. It is anticipated that there will be an autopsy in the department’s Taroona offices. Image: MATT THOMPSON

Beach visitors to Kingston Beach reported a shock last year when they saw a pilot whale that was stranded there in early December.

Originally published as a shark sighted on Kingston Beach

