Shareef O’Neal was confirmed on Tuesday evening by a UCLA spokesman and has decided to switch from UCLA.

The red shirt newcomer played 13 games this season with the men’s basketball program. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, which corresponds to 29 career points and 38 rebounds.

“After meeting Shareef on Tuesday, he told me he was planning a move,” said Mick Cronin, the UCLA men’s basketball head coach, in an email Tuesday. “We fully support his decision and wish him all the best.”

The striker put on a medical jersey and missed the 2018/19 season after the doctors discovered heart disease. O’Neal, the son of Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, underwent heart surgery because of his illness and fled what would have been his real academic year at UCLA.

“Part of my heart will always be at UCLA figuratively and literally,” said O’Neal in a statement on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter wherever.”

O’Neal came to UCLA after he canceled his Arizona engagement.

